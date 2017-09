File photo of France's triathlon competitor Laurent Vidal attending a ceremony to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Paris April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French triathlete Laurent Vidal, fifth in the London 2012 Olympics, has died of a heart attack aged 31, French media reported on Tuesday.

Vidal, whose partner was triathlete Andrea Hewitt of New Zealand, had already suffered a heart attack last year.

He was a three-times French champion.