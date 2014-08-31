Spaniard Gomez wins fourth world title

(Reuters) - Spain’s Javier Gomez clinched the triathlon world series title after finishing third in the final race of the season in Edmonton, Canada on Sunday.

British Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, whose year has been disrupted by injury, took victory by 20 seconds but his brother Jonathan could only finish fourth to slip to third in the overall standings.

Spaniard Mario Mola came second in the last race to climb to second place in the overall standings behind his compatriot Gomez who claimed a record-equaling fourth world title.

“It’s just amazing,” Gomez told reporters. “I‘m really happy after a very tough week. I gave my best and I‘m happy with my third place - it did the job.”

Gomez, 31, equaled the record of Briton Simon Lessing who won four world titles in the 1990s.

Alistair Brownlee held on to win Sunday in 1:44:44, while Mola edged Gomez by three seconds in a sprint for second place.

“The last two laps of the run were the longest 5km I’ve ever run,” Brownlee said.

“It’s been a dodgy few years to be honest. I’m delighted now to be Olympic champion, European champion, Commonwealth champion and grand final champion. It’s all the biggest single day races.”