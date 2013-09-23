FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Tribune Co shareholders notch legal victory
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2013 / 11:28 PM / 4 years ago

Former Tribune Co shareholders notch legal victory

Tom Hals

2 Min Read

Sam Zell, Chairman and President, Equity Group Investments LLC and Chairman and CEO, Tribune Company, speaks during a panel discussion on "Commercial Real Estate: Identifying the Opportunities" at the 2009 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills,California April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Investors who sold Tribune Co stock in a 2007 buyout led by developer Sam Zell won a legal battle on Monday that protects them from being sued twice over that deal, which has been blamed for the media conglomerate’s bankruptcy.

A New York federal judge ruled that individual Tribune creditors cannot pursue a novel lawsuit to recover money investors received by selling into the Zell deal because another case was pursuing the same claims.

Creditors blame Zell’s $8.2 billion leveraged buyout for loading the Tribune with so much debt that it made the publisher’s 2008 bankruptcy inevitable. The creditors want some of the money that was raised by issuing that debt, which went to buy Tribune stock.

While the Tribune emerged from bankruptcy last year, the legal troubles for former Tribune stockholders are far from over. Judge Richard Sullivan dismissed the cases by individual creditors because of the similarity to a lawsuit by a trustee who is also working on behalf of creditors from the Tribune bankruptcy.

The lawsuits that Sullivan dismissed were led by Aurelius Capital Management, a notoriously litigious investment fund that is also involved in the fight over Argentina’s debt default.

Sullivan’s decision could be appealed, which could impact similar litigation brought over Lyondell Chemical Co’s $12.5 billion buyout in 2007.

Lyondell filed for bankruptcy a little over a year after the buyout and creditors filed clawback lawsuits against Lyondell’s former shareholders. The defendants have been waiting for three years for a decision on a motion to dismiss that lawsuit.

The case is In Re Tribune Company Fraudulent Conveyance Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-MD-2296

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.