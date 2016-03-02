Tribune Publishing says head of digital business to leave

(Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co, publisher of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, said it would offer print subscribers free access to its digital editions by April and that the head of its digital business would leave.

Tribune said Denise Warren – who in a previous role is credited with overseeing the New York Times’ paid digital subscription model – decided to leave as the company as it consolidates its digital operations.

The company also reported a loss for the fourth-quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, and said operating revenue rose 1 percent on higher circulation revenue.

However, Tribune said it expects continued pressure on advertising and circulation revenue in 2016 and that it would pursue strategic cost management.

Tribune also named Tim Ryan as president of overall publishing. He earlier led the California News Group, which comprised of the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The company said Chairman Michael Ferro Jr had donated his stake in Chicago Sun-Times to charitable causes.

Tribune Co spun off its publishing assets into Tribune Publishing in 2014 and renamed the parent company, which houses its broadcasting and digital assets, Tribune Media Co.