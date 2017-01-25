FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tribune Media CEO to step down in March
#Business News
January 25, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 7 months ago

Tribune Media CEO to step down in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tribune Media Co (TRCO.N), one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.

Liguori joined Tribune in 2013 and led the spin-off of its newspaper business into a separate company now known as Tronc Inc (TRNC.O).

"It became clear to Peter and the board that in this last year of his contract it was time to find a new CEO to run the more broadcast-centric company," Bruce Karsh, chairman of Tribune's board said.

In December, Liguori also led the sale of Tribune media data unit, Gracenote, to advertising tracking company Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN.N) for $560 million.

Tribune's board named director Peter Kern as interim CEO during the search process.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

