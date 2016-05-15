FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oaktree urged Tribune Publishing to merge with Gannett: Barron's
#Business News
May 15, 2016 / 10:53 PM / a year ago

Oaktree urged Tribune Publishing to merge with Gannett: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chicago Tribune delivery truck is seen in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Management urged newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing to negotiate a merger with Gannett Co Inc after it declined a purchase offer by Gannett, Barron’s reported, citing 13D filings from May 5-11.

Oaktree holds 14.8 percent of Tribune’s shares, making it the third-biggest shareholder.

Oaktree also stated that “in the event one or more other parties express an interest in acquiring [Tribune],” it should be open to discussions with the parties.

On May 9, Tribune said its board had adopted a shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a “poison pill,” in a bid to thwart Gannet’s unsolicited takeover offer.

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
