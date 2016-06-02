Gannett still waiting for Tribune Publishing shareholder vote: source

The Chicago Tribune building is seen in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 16, 2016.

(Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc (GCI.N) is waiting for Tribune Publishing Co's TPUB.N. shareholders to vote on the company's board director nominees later on Thursday before making any decision about dropping its bid, a person familiar with the matter said.

Earlier on Thursday Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Gannett is leaning toward dropping its bid to acquire Tribune because it expects Tribune's shareholders to support the current board of directors.

Gannett has previously said it may drop its bid if not enough Tribune shareholders snub Tribune's board director slate. However, the Reuters source said that no decision had been made about Gannett walking away, and that the company will wait for the outcome of the vote before making good on its threat to drop its bid.

The Reuters source was not authorized to comment publicly to the media. Gannett and Tribune offered no immediate statement.