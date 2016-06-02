FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Gannett still waiting for Tribune Publishing shareholder vote: source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 2, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Gannett still waiting for Tribune Publishing shareholder vote: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Chicago Tribune building is seen in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 16, 2016.Jim Young

(Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc (GCI.N) is waiting for Tribune Publishing Co's TPUB.N. shareholders to vote on the company's board director nominees later on Thursday before making any decision about dropping its bid, a person familiar with the matter said.

Earlier on Thursday Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Gannett is leaning toward dropping its bid to acquire Tribune because it expects Tribune's shareholders to support the current board of directors.

Gannett has previously said it may drop its bid if not enough Tribune shareholders snub Tribune's board director slate. However, the Reuters source said that no decision had been made about Gannett walking away, and that the company will wait for the outcome of the vote before making good on its threat to drop its bid.

The Reuters source was not authorized to comment publicly to the media. Gannett and Tribune offered no immediate statement.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.