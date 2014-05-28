Trimel's sexual disorder drug effective in mid-stage study

(Reuters) - Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp said its experimental sexual disorder drug increased the average number of orgasms in women with an orgasmic disorder in a second mid-stage study.

The company said its lowest tested dose of 0.6 mg of the nasal drug Tefina showed a statistically significant increase, compared with a placebo, in the number of orgasms in pre- and post-menopausal patients with female orgasmic disorder.

The study, which tested three doses of the drug, enrolled 253 patients who were treated over 84 days in a home setting, Trimel said.

The company did not report the findings from the other two tested doses of Tefina, a low-dose gel formulation of testosterone.

Trimel reported in February 2012 that the drug improved the occurrence of orgasms in a smaller mid-stage study conducted in a hospital setting.

Trimel said on Wednesday that the drug improved sexual functioning and satisfaction, and reduced distress. It was also well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.

Female orgasmic disorder, also known as anorgasmia, is characterized by a delay, absence or reduced intensity of orgasms, leading to distress.

There is no approved treatment for the condition, but patients are often given hormone tablets and patches.

Trimel’s stock closed at 70 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.