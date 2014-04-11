FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trina Solar estimates lower first-quarter shipments
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 11, 2014 / 8:39 PM / 3 years ago

Trina Solar estimates lower first-quarter shipments

Shubhankar Chakravorty

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chinese solar company Trina Solar Ltd TSL.N estimated it shipped lower-than-expected solar modules in the first quarter due to a fall in shipments to the EU ahead of an agreement on a new minimum import price.

The company’s shares fell nearly 4 percent in extended trading on Friday.

Trina Solar estimated solar module shipments to be 540 megawatt (MW)-570 MW in the quarter, down from its previous forecast of 670 MW-700 MW.

The company maintained its full-year 2014 module shipment forecast of 3.6 gigawatt (GW) to 3.8 GW.

In March, Trina Solar forecast an up to 47 percent jump in full-year panel shipments due to growing demand from both Japan and its home market.

“China had soft demand in the first quarter but China is still going to be a huge market. I don’t think the weak guidance changes anything at all,” Stephen Simko, an analyst with MorningStar Inc, told Reuters.

“Everything is still looking good for the company. Trina is still one of the better-positioned companies in the solar industry,” Simko added.

Trina Solar reported its second quarterly profit in a row in March after eight quarters of losses.

The company also raised its first-quarter gross margin estimate to between 18 percent and 20 percent, from its mid-teens forecast earlier.

Trina Solar’s shares closed down about 4 percent at $11.56 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.