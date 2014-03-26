Cloud-based payroll processor TriNet prices IPO at $16 per share

(Reuters) - Cloud-based payroll processor TriNet Group Inc (TNET.N) said it priced its initial public offering at $16 per share, valuing the company at about $1.09 billion.

Backed by private equity firm General Atlantic LLC, TriNet’s expected offering of 15 million shares would raise about $240 million at that price, which is at the mid-point of its planned $15-$17 price range.

The company’s shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol “TNET.”