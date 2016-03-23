FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's top court refuses Trinity Mirror appeal over hacking charges
#Media Industry News
March 23, 2016 / 11:00 AM / in 2 years

UK's top court refuses Trinity Mirror appeal over hacking charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows Court One during the opening of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom in London, October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by Trinity Mirror to reduce the amount of compensation it must pay eight people who had their phones hacked by staff working for the newspaper group.

Trinity, which publishes the Daily Mirror tabloid, had sought permission to appeal an earlier ruling ordering it to pay 1.2 million pounds ($1.7 million) in damages to victims, a much higher sum than those awarded to other claimants in earlier settlements.

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it had refused Trinity’s appeal. “The Court ordered that permission to appeal be refused because the application does not raise an arguable point of law,” it said.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon

