FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Priceline agrees to room-booking deal with TripAdvisor
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 14, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Priceline agrees to room-booking deal with TripAdvisor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc (PCLN.O) said on Wednesday its Booking.com customers will now be able to directly book hotel rooms on travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O).

TripAdvisor shares jumped 24 percent to $82.85 and Priceline fell 2 percent to $1,317.69 in early afternoon trading.

TripAdvisor introduced an instant booking feature last year that allowed travelers book a hotel directly from its website, instead of getting directed to a third-party booking site, in an effort to improve conversion rate and boost revenue.

Priceline and Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) had initially declined to join TripAdvisor’s instant bookings platform, fearing the move would increase competition.

But the instant booking option got a big push after Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) agreed to list its hotels on TripAdvisor’s platform in June.

“Millions of TripAdvisor users coming to the site to plan, compare prices and book their trip will be able to instantly book options from The Priceline Group’s global hotel inventory,” TripAdvisor Chief Executive Stephen Kaufer said.

Priceline and TripAdvisor did not disclose how they would share revenue generated from the deal, but said the partnership in time would likely include Priceline’s other websites Priceline.com and Agoda.com.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.