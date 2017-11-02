FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TripAdvisor to offer Takeaway's food delivery in Europe
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 2, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 3 hours

TripAdvisor to offer Takeaway's food delivery in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - TripAdvisor users will be able to order meal deliveries in nine European countries under a deal with Dutch online food delivery company Takeaway.com.

FILE PHOTO - The logo for a travel website company TripAdvisor Inc is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo in Encinitas, California May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The deal comes as competition in online food delivery heats up with the entry of Uber [UBER.UL] and Amazon.com.

Takeaway said on Thursday its network of more than 31,000 restaurants will be accessible through TripAdvisor’s desktop site, mobile website and app.

U.S.-owned TripAdvisor users will be able to click through to Takeaway’s site to order food from partner restaurants in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Portugal.

The terms and duration of the agreement were not disclosed.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.