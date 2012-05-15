FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TriQuint, Avago to settle patent claims
#Global Markets
May 15, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

TriQuint, Avago to settle patent claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmakers TriQuint Semiconductor Inc TQNT.O and Avago Technologies Limited (AVGO.O) said they will settle all patent claims against each other and dismiss related litigation.

The two companies said they have signed patent cross licenses. Specific terms of the settlement and the resulting licensing agreement were not revealed.

In 2009, TriQuint had filed a lawsuit against Avago accusing it of infringing four patents.

TriQuint’s shares were up 5 percent after market on Tuesday. They had closed at $5.13 on the Nasdaq.

Avago’s shares closed at $31.05.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

