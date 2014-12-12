FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buyout group Triton sees Scandinavian selloffs in 2015
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 12, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Buyout group Triton sees Scandinavian selloffs in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Private equity group Triton expects to sell off or float some of its Scandinavian corporate holdings next year, taking advantage of high prices in buyout markets, an executive said on Friday.

However Triton Investment Committee member Martin Huth, in a briefing for journalists, did not say which of the firm’s assets were in line to be sold or floated on the stock exchange.

Triton specialises in buying and selling companies with an enterprise value of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and has a focus on the industrial, consumer goods and business services sectors.

In Scandinavia, its holdings include paper group Papyrus, steel parts maker Ovako, healthcare services group Ambea and recycling company DSVM Group.

Triton last year launched a 3.5 billion euro buyout fund and has invested roughly a third of the money with a view of spending the rest in the next three to four years.

Triton also has assets in Germany but Huth said in the short term he does not expect to float further German portfolio companies after this year’s Stabilus (STAB.DE) selloff.

“While in Germany, it is hard to launch IPOs (initial public offerings) with a volume of less than 500 million euros, that is different in Scandinavia,” Huth said.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.