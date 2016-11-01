The Chicago Tribune building is seen in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The Chicago Tribune building is seen in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Gannett Co Inc (GCI.N), the publisher of USA Today, said on Tuesday it had abandoned plans to buy Tronc Inc (TRNC.O), the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times.

Tronc, whose shares fell as much as 27 percent to $8.76 in early trading, said a deal was reached on a purchase price in mid-September but Gannett had informed the company that its financing had encountered "an unexpected delay."

Bloomberg reported in early October that Gannett was offering $18.50 to $19 per share.

"Tronc remained a constructive partner to Gannett as it sought to complete its financing for the agreed upon purchase price, however, Gannett was unable to do so and terminated discussions," the company said.

Gannett's shares rose as much as 5.4 percent to $8.19.

Gannett, the biggest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, made an unsolicited $12.25 per share takeover offer for Tronc - formerly Tribune Publishing Co - in April, valuing the company at about $815 million. It raised the offer a month later to $15 per share, which was also rejected.

The abandonment of the bid comes as the newspaper industry consolidates in the face of declining circulation, rising costs, shrinking advertising revenue and a shift to digital content.

Up to Monday's close, Gannett's shares had lost about 50 percent of their value since it made its first offer for Tronc on April 25. Tronc's shares had gained 60 percent.

Tronc's shares were down 19.8 percent at $9.65 in early trading, while Gannett's were up 1.9 percent at $7.92.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)