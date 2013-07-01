Italy prosecutor asks two years jail for Pirelli's Tronchetti Provera

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian prosecutor has asked for two years imprisonment for businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera in a case involving the alleged use of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) data to snoop on Italy’s elite.
In a court hearing on Monday, the prosecutor also asked for a fine of 5,000 euros to be imposed on the businessman.
A lawyer representing Tronchetti said the prosecutor’s charges were “lacunous and contradictory”.
Tronchetti, who is head of tire maker Pirelli PECI.MI, headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006.
