Italy prosecutor asks two years jail for Pirelli's Tronchetti Provera

Pireli president Marco Tronchetti Provera arrives at the opening of Pirelli flagship store downtown in Milan, Septmber 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian prosecutor has asked for two years imprisonment for businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera in a case involving the alleged use of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) data to snoop on Italy’s elite.

In a court hearing on Monday, the prosecutor also asked for a fine of 5,000 euros to be imposed on the businessman.

A lawyer representing Tronchetti said the prosecutor’s charges were “lacunous and contradictory”.

Tronchetti, who is head of tire maker Pirelli PECI.MI, headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006.