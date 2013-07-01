FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy prosecutor asks two years jail for Pirelli's Tronchetti Provera
July 1, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Italy prosecutor asks two years jail for Pirelli's Tronchetti Provera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pireli president Marco Tronchetti Provera arrives at the opening of Pirelli flagship store downtown in Milan, Septmber 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian prosecutor has asked for two years imprisonment for businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera in a case involving the alleged use of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) data to snoop on Italy’s elite.

In a court hearing on Monday, the prosecutor also asked for a fine of 5,000 euros to be imposed on the businessman.

A lawyer representing Tronchetti said the prosecutor’s charges were “lacunous and contradictory”.

Tronchetti, who is head of tire maker Pirelli PECI.MI, headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006.

Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandra, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

