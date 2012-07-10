Tronox says mineral business remains strong

(Reuters) - Shares of Tronox Inc (TROX.N), which makes titanium dioxide pigments used in paints, recouped some of their losses from Monday after the company said sales at most of its minerals sands business remained strong.

Tronox shares, which fell as much as 17 percent on Monday, were trading up 8 percent at $114 in early morning trade on Tuesday, making them one of the top gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock fell Monday after larger rival Iluka Resources Ltd (ILU.AX) warned its sales volumes had slumped and were unlikely to pick up over the rest of this year as customers were worried about weak global growth.

Tronox’ mineral sands business comprises the mining of titanium ores and zircon, used to make ceramic tiles.

“Despite shortfalls in zircon sales our total mineral sands sales for 2012 is 4 percent higher than our expectation set at the start of the year,” Tronox said in a statement.

Tronox, which was spun off from Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp in 2005, said its sales volumes for Zircon had fallen by 25 to 40 percent. However, the company said it did not expect demand to be lower than the previous quarter.

Sales for all its other mineral sands, except zircon, were contracted at prices above expectations, Tronox said in a statement.