Tropical storm Michael becomes seventh hurricane of the season: NHC

(Reuters) - Michael, located about 1,060 miles west-southwest of the Azores, has become the seventh hurricane of the season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

“Michael is moving toward the northeast near 7 miles-per-hour (11 km/h), and a turn to the north and north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next 48 hours,” the NHC said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, it said.