T. Rowe Price profit up 24 percent on retirement flows

(Reuters) - Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.O) said fourth-quarter profit jumped 24 percent, beating estimates, as healthy inflows to its retirement products offset outflows from other investment areas.

The pattern showed both the appeal of T. Rowe Price’s target-date funds aimed at individual investors and its exposure to withdrawals by institutional investors.

In an interview on Tuesday, T. Rowe Price Chief Executive James Kennedy said some of the withdrawals came as institutional clients changed their investment objectives rather than because of performance concerns.

Kennedy said he expects equity markets to benefit from a stabilizing economic outlook.

“The real economy is in better shape than it has been, and there’s more confidence in the sustainability of growth,” he said.

T. Rowe Price reported net income of $287.7 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with $232 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under management were a record $692.4 billion as of December 31, the company said. During the quarter, market gains added $45.1 billion to its assets and the company gained another $0.1 billion in net cash inflows from investors.

The inflows came as mutual fund investors added $3.8 billion during the quarter, mostly in its retirement funds and trusts, T. Rowe Price said.

But other investment portfolios, such as money it manages for institutions, reported a net outflow of $3.7 billion in the period, T. Rowe Price said.