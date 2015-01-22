FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

T. Rowe says bond head Gitlin leaves for Capital Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group of Baltimore said its head of fixed income Michael Gitlin is resigning to take the same job at Capital Group, a rival asset manager in Los Angeles that is the parent of American Funds.

The position is a new one at Capital Group, a company spokesman said. T. Rowe Price said Gitlin, 44, is leaving “for a combination of personal and professional reasons.”

Gitlin will be succeeded by Edward “Ted” Wiese, 55, currently head of the company’s U.S. Taxable Low Duration team and portfolio manager of the U.S. Short-Term Bond Strategy.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernard Orr

