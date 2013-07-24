FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T. Rowe Price profit up 20 percent, but posts outflows
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 24, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

T. Rowe Price profit up 20 percent, but posts outflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group (TROW.O) said its second-quarter profit rose 20 percent but reported a net outflow of investor cash.

For the three months ended June 30, T. Rowe Price of Baltimore on Wednesday reported net income of $247.8 million, or 92 cents per share, up from $206.8 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 95 cents per share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under management were $614 billion at June 30, up from $541.7 billion at the same point in 2012 but down from $617.4 billion at the end of March.

During the most recent quarter, market appreciation and income added $4.6 billion to T. Rowe Price’s assets, the company said. But that was more than offset by the withdrawal of $8 billion by clients.

Most of the second quarter’s outflows “were concentrated among a small number of large institutional and intermediary clients that changed their investment objectives or repositioned their strategy allocations,” T. Rowe Price said in a statement.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.