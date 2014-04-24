FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T. Rowe Price's profit rises 25 percent as funds flow in
April 24, 2014 / 12:47 PM / 3 years ago

T. Rowe Price's profit rises 25 percent as funds flow in

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.O) reported a better-than-expected 25 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company’s funds attracted more money from investors, boosting fees.

Assets under management, as of March 31, rose 2.7 percent to $711.4 billion from the preceding quarter.

Market gains added $10.2 billion to its assets under management and the company gained another $8.8 billion in net cash inflows from investors.

The company’s retirement funds have been quite popular with retail investors, attracting a bigger slice of investor money.

Investment advisory fees rose about 18 percent to $826.4 million.

Net revenue rose 17 percent to $954.6 million.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $301.1 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $240.1 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The good news is there is general acceptance that the economic growth in the U.S. is stable and sustainable — subdued as it is,” Chief Executive James Kennedy said in the statement.

Shares of Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price were slightly down before the bell. They closed at $81.18 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

