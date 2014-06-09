FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Mobile to buy stake in Thai True Corp for $882 million
June 9, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

China Mobile to buy stake in Thai True Corp for $882 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group True Corp said it plans to raise up to 65 billion baht ($2.0 billion) from new share issues, including 28.6 billion baht ($882 million) in shares to be offered to China Mobile.

True is selling up to 10.08 billion new shares via a rights issue and a private placement to China Mobile at 6.45 baht per share, a 13 percent discount to the latest price at 7.45 baht.

True Corp is majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group. ($1 = 32.4300 Thai Baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Erica Billingham

