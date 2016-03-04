FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Endeavour Mining to buy True Gold for about C$240 million
March 4, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Endeavour Mining to buy True Gold for about C$240 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO) agreed to buy True Gold Mining Inc TGM.V for about C$240 million in stock giving it access to a low-cost gold mine nearing production in Burkina Faso.

Endeavour will pay 0.044 of its share for each True Gold share. The offer values True Gold at about C$0.57 per share, a premium of roughly 43 percent to the stock’s close on Thursday.

The deal is expected to close in late-April, True Gold said in a statement.

National Bank Financial Inc is acting as financial adviser to True Gold and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is the legal counsel. Haywood Securities Inc provided a fairness opinion on the deal.

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

