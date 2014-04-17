FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Murdoch joins board of ad platform company
#Media Industry News
April 17, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

James Murdoch joins board of ad platform company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

News Corp Deputy Chief Operating Officer James Murdoch attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - James Murdoch, the co-chief operating officer of 21 Century Fox, is joining the board of digital advertising platform company True(X) Media, the company said on Thursday.

Additionally, former Microsoft chief marketing officer Mich Mathews and former News Corp executive Jonathan Miller were also named directors rounding out the board to nine members.

Joe Marchese, True(X) chief executive officer, said the experience of Murdoch, Mathews and Miller will help the company evolve in the areas of digital media and advertising.

Founded in 2007, True(X) Media helps brands such as American Express and Toyota make effective digital ad buys. It has raised $44 million from venture capital firms including Redpoint Ventures and Pinnacle Ventures.

Murdoch’s family controls News Corp, publisher of several newspapers including The Wall Street Journal and Times of London, and Fox, which has a movie studio, cable and TV properties. His father Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of both companies, recently elevated him and his brother Lachlan Murdoch setting up a succession plan.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
