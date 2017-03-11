ANKARA Turkey summoned the Dutch charge d'affaires to the foreign ministry on Saturday, foreign ministry sources said, as a row between the two countries escalated with the Dutch government banning Turkey's Foreign Minister from flying to Rotterdam.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had been due to fly to Rotterdam to marshal support among the Turkish community for extended powers for President Tayyip Erdogan - a potentially divisive issue in Turkey where a referendum will take place next month. City authorities said on Friday they were banning the rally.

The Dutch government cited public order and security concerns in withdrawing landing rights for Cavusoglu's flight. But it said Cavusoglu's threat hours earlier of political and economic sanctions if travel permission were withdrawn made the search for a reasonable solution impossible.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Ralph Boulton)