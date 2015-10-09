FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Helen Mirren talks bad behavior at 'Trumbo' premiere
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 9, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Helen Mirren talks bad behavior at 'Trumbo' premiere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - “Breaking Bad” Bryan Cranston portrays blacklisted Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in his latest film, a character he described as “unbelievable to play”.

“Trumbo” follows the story of the screenwriter who was a victim of the blacklist era of the 1940s and 50s.

“He was an unbelievable character to play, but there was a cause to this,” Cranston said at Thursday premiere of the movie at the London Film Festival.

“His civil liberties were at risk and a black mark in our country’s history is that they were overwriting those hard fought freedoms.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.