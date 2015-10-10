Helen Mirren talks bad behavior at 'Trumbo' premiere

LONDON - “Breaking Bad” Bryan Cranston portrays blacklisted Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in his latest film, a character he described as “unbelievable to play”.

“Trumbo” follows the story of the screenwriter who was a victim of the blacklist era of the 1940s and 50s.

“He was an unbelievable character to play, but there was a cause to this,” Cranston said at Thursday premiere of the movie at the London Film Festival.

“His civil liberties were at risk and a black mark in our country’s history is that they were overwriting those hard fought freedoms.”