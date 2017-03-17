FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Makan Delrahim to head Justice Department Antitrust Division -sources
March 17, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 5 months ago

Makan Delrahim to head Justice Department Antitrust Division -sources

Diane Bartz and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/BOSTON (Reuters) - Makan Delrahim, a veteran lobbyist on President Donald Trump's transition team, is expected to be nominated to head the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, two sources familiar with the vetting process told Reuters on Friday.

Delrahim is expected to move to the Justice Department after wrapping up a stint at the White House counsel's office, where he is working to steer Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch through the Senate confirmation process.

The sources spoke on background because a public announcement has not yet been made.

