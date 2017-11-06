LSE has made strong case for Aramco listing: UK PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange has made a “very strong case” for oil company Saudi Aramco to lists its shares in Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after President Donald Trump urged the king of Saudi Arabia to list in New York.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

“Obviously there are lots of big stock exchanges which have an interest in Aramco including the London Stock Exchange which we believe has made a very strong case for it being based here,” the spokesman told reporters.