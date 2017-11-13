FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump meets Japan, Australia leaders, discusses trade, North Korea threat
November 13, 2017 / 3:33 AM / in 11 minutes

Trump meets Japan, Australia leaders, discusses trade, North Korea threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump raised North Korea’s missile tests during talks on Monday with the prime ministers of Japan and Australia, and said “a lot” of progress had been made in negotiations on trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a trilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

On the sidelines of a summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, Trump met Japan’s Shinzo Abe and Australia’s Malcolm Turnbull, and said discussions at the meeting would include tensions on the Korean Peninsula and trade.

In brief remarks prior to media being ushered out of the meeting, Turnbull said North Korea’s “recklessness” needed to be stopped, while Abe said the most immediate challenge was to ensure regional peace and stability.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

