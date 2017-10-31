FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sees China in 'retrenchment' on move toward market economy: U.S. official
October 31, 2017

U.S. sees China in 'retrenchment' on move toward market economy: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes that progress with China on a range of trade issues has been increasingly difficult and Beijing appears on a “trajectory of retrenchment,” a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the Oval Office of the White House for Dallas, in Washington D.C., U.S. October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Briefing reporters ahead of President Donald Trump’s Nov. 3-14 Asia trip that will include a stop in Beijing, the official said Trump will insist in his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping that more balance is needed in U.S.-Chinese trade relations.

Reporting By Steve Holland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
