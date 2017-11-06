Trump seeks better economic ties with Tokyo, says 'Japan has been winning' on trade

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would discuss how to improve economic ties between America and Japan, saying that “Japan has been winning” on trade in recent decades.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. and Japanese business leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump was speaking in Tokyo on the second day of a 12-day Asian trip expected to be dominated by North Korea and trade.

Trump also told Japanese business leaders Washington wants to make the United States the most attractive place to hire, invest and grow. The U.S. leader, who met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday for golf, lunch and dinner, will hold a more formal summit meeting with Abe on Monday.