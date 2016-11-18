U.S. President elect Donald Trump speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Trump University DVDs are displayed at The Trump Museum near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

NEW YORK U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is nearing a settlement of about $20 million in fraud lawsuits relating to his Trump University series of real estate seminars, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A settlement would end a dispute that dogged Trump throughout his presidential election campaign and led to one of the more controversial moments of his run when he claimed the judge overseeing two of the cases was biased because he was of Mexican ancestry.

Lawyers for the president-elect have been arguing against students who claim they were they were lured by false promises into paying up to $35,000 to learn Trump's real estate investing "secrets" from his "hand-picked" instructors.

There are three lawsuits relating to Trump University: two class actions suits in California and a case brought by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. All of the cases would be covered in the possible settlement, the person said.

Schneiderman has said over 5,000 students across the country were defrauded out of about $40 million.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who is presiding over the two California cases, has urged both sides to settle.

Trump said during his election campaign that Curiel, who was born in Indiana to Mexican immigrant parents, could not be impartial because of Trump's campaign pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to control illegal immigration.

A trial in one of the cases is scheduled to begin on Nov. 28 in U.S. District Court in San Diego.

"As Attorney General Schneiderman has long said, he has always been open to a settlement that fairly compensates the many victims of Trump University who have been waiting years for a resolution," Eric Soufer, a spokesman for Schneiderman, said in a statement.

Neither Trump's lawyers nor lawyers representing the students immediately responded to requests for comment.

Trump has said he did not "hand pick" Trump University instructors, but that marketing language used was not to be taken literally. He has said most students gave the classes high ratings.

A court hearing in the case set for trial is scheduled in San Diego for Friday afternoon. Trump's lawyers were expected to argue to delay the trial.

The New York case has been delayed pending a pre-trial appeal.

(Additional reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)