FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela's Maduro calls Trump a 'bandit' for Mexico remarks
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela's Maduro calls Trump a 'bandit' for Mexico remarks

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks after handing the national flag to a Venezuelan delegation to participate in the 2015 Pan American Games, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Girish Gupta

2 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro branded U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump a “bandit” and “thief” after he accused Mexico of sending criminals to live in the United States.

“He who messes with Mexico, messes with Venezuela,” Maduro said in a speech.

In a speech on Tuesday announcing his candidacy, real estate mogul and television personality Trump said referring to Mexico, “They’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing their problems.”

“They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists, and some I assume are good people, but I speak to border guards and they tell us what we are getting,” the billionaire said.

The Venezuelan leader described Trump as a “pelucon,” a term for old, long-haired aristocrats that is frequently used by Maduro to insult his opponents.

“I condemn all of Donald Trump’s comments,” said Maduro, himself known for strong and colorful political language.

“He’s a bandit, a thief.”

On Tuesday, Mexico’s interior minister lashed out at the Republican candidate, calling Trumps comments about Mexico “prejudiced and absurd.”

Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.