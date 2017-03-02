FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Kremlin says unaware of U.S. Attorney General's meetings with Russian envoy
March 2, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 6 months ago

Kremlin says unaware of U.S. Attorney General's meetings with Russian envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday he was unaware that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but said such meetings were routine.

Peskov was speaking after the Washington Post reported that Sessions had failed to disclose two meetings with Kislyak.

"I don't know the details of any meetings," said Peskov. "(But) the ambassador's job is to hold as many meetings as possible."

Peskov said talk of possible Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential campaign, something Moscow categorically denies, was an internal matter for the United States.

But he said it served to create an atmosphere in which the idea of repairing U.S.-Russia ties was harder to sell.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

