TRW Automotive to be acquired by Germany's ZF for about $13.5 billion
September 15, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

TRW Automotive to be acquired by Germany's ZF for about $13.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker TRW Automotive Holdings Corp TRW.N said it would be bought by German peer ZF Friedrichshafen ZFF.UL for $13.5 billion, including debt, creating a global automotive supply powerhouse.

ZF’s offer of $105.60 per share in cash represents a premium of 1.7 percent to TRW’s closing price of $103.85 on Friday.

ZF, a major provider of steering systems and powertrains, would get a leading maker of automotive safety products, such as brakes and air bags, Reuters had reported earlier.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

