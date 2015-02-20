German car parts maker ZF offers EU concessions in $13.5 bln TRW deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German car parts company ZF Friedrichshafen has offered concessions in a bid to secure European Union approval for its $13.5 billion takeover of U.S. rival TRW Automotive Holdings TRW.N.

The European Commission will now decide by March 12 instead of Feb. 25 whether to clear the deal, the EU executive said in a filing on its website on Friday. It did not provide details of the concessions submitted on Thursday.

ZF sold its steering systems business to German industrial group Robert Bosch in September last year in an effort to remove possible regulatory concerns over its TRW acquisition.

TRW makes car safety products such as brakes and air bags and counts Ford (F.N), General Motors (GM.N) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) among its clients.

ZF Friedrichshafen supplies chassis components to Audi (NSUG.DE), BMW (BMWG.DE) and other carmakers.