May 1, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

TRW raises sales forecast on auto recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - TRW Automotive Holdings Corp TRW.N posted a quarterly profit ahead of analysts’ expectations as a recovering auto market boosted demand for its auto safety systems, and the company raised its full-year sales outlook.

Two of TRW’s big customers BMW (BMWG.DE) and Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi brand reported an over 16 percent rise in U.S. auto sales in the first quarter.

The company, whose products include front and side crash sensors, remote keyless entry systems and driver assist systems, forecast full-year sales of $16.3 billion to $16.6 billion, above its earlier outlook of $16.0 billion to $16.4 billion.

Analysts were expecting sales of $16.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income attributable to TRW fell to $206 million, or $1.59 per share, from $281 million, or $2.13 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.62 per share, beating analysts’ expectations by a cent.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $4.21 billion, higher than analysts’ estimate of $4.16 billion.

TRW said sales were partially hit by lower vehicle production volumes in Europe.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company’s shares, which have gained about 60 percent in value since touching a year-low in December, closed at $45.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

