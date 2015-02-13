TRW Automotive tops fourth-quarter profit estimates, aids Takata on air bag parts

(Reuters) - TRW Automotive Holdings Corp TRW.N, which is being acquired by German supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG, on Friday reported adjusted fourth-quarter profit that topped estimates.

The supplier of automotive safety systems said it is working with Japan’s Takata Corp 7312.T and vehicle manufacturers to build replacement inflators for millions of recalled vehicles equipped with Takata air bags.

In a conference call with analysts on Friday, Chief Executive Officer John Plant also said that TRW had “not much spare capacity” to build air bag inflators, and that it had all been sold. Plant said the company would consider investing in additional production capacity, but only for on future vehicles, not just to build replacement parts.

TRW posted profit, excluding items, of $268 million, or $2.31 a share. Analysts expected $1.87. Including one-time charges related to pensions and restructuring, it had a loss of $360 million, or $3.22 a share, compared with a profit of $363 million, or $3.00 a share, in the year-earlier period.

TRW said it expects first-quarter sales of $4.2 billion, while analysts are looking for $4.44 billion. First-quarter sales will be negatively affected by currency exchange rates and the divestiture of some businesses, according to Chief Financial Officer Joseph Cantie.

TRW agreed in September to be acquired by ZF in a transaction valued at $13.5 billion. The deal already has cleared some regulatory hurdles and is expected to close in the first half, Plant said.

TRW said fourth-quarter revenue dipped 3 percent from the previous year to $4.3 billion, in part because the company divested portions of its brake business earlier in the year to focus on electronics and safety systems. It has said it is selling its engine valve business this quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $481 million in the quarter after booking pension settlement charges of $790 million, compared with operating income of $300 million a year earlier. Excluding items, operating income was $364 million, versus $336 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the year was a record $17.5 billion, up 1 percent from 2013.

Free cash flow in the quarter was $508 million. At year end, the company had $1.58 billion in debt and $1.03 billion in cash and equivalents.

The stock dipped 0.1 percent to 103.60.