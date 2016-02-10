FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSMC will be sole supplier of processors for next iPhones - Electronic Times
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 10, 2016 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

TSMC will be sole supplier of processors for next iPhones - Electronic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man tests a mobile phone, an iPhone 6 by Apple in a shop in Munich, Germany, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

SEOUL (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW) (TSMC) will be the exclusive supplier of mobile processors for Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) next iPhones, South Korea’s Electronic Times reported on Thursday citing unnamed industry sources.

TSMC beat rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) to make the processors using 10-nanometre manufacturing technology, the report said. Samsung and TSMC both supply the processors for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.