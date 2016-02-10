TSMC will be sole supplier of processors for next iPhones - Electronic Times

A man tests a mobile phone, an iPhone 6 by Apple in a shop in Munich, Germany, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

SEOUL (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW) (TSMC) will be the exclusive supplier of mobile processors for Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) next iPhones, South Korea’s Electronic Times reported on Thursday citing unnamed industry sources.

TSMC beat rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) to make the processors using 10-nanometre manufacturing technology, the report said. Samsung and TSMC both supply the processors for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.