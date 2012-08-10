Taiwan's TSMC says July sales up 37.3 percent on year

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, said on Friday that sales in July rose 37.3 percent from a year earlier.

TSMC (TSM.N) said unconsolidated sales totaled T$47.92 billion ($1.60 billion) last month, compared with T$34.92 billion a year earlier and T$42.87 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totaled T$48.53 billion, up 37 percent a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

($1 = 29.9290 Taiwan dollars)