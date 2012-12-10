FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC November on-year sales up 24 percent
December 10, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

TSMC November on-year sales up 24 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stand behind a sign with a TSMC logo during TSMC's third quarter earnings conference in Taipei October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung

TAIPEI (Reuters) - TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, said on Monday that its sales in November rose 23.9 percent from a year earlier, though they fell 11.4 percent from a month ago.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totaled T$43.64 billion ($1.50 billion) last month, compared with T$35.2 billion a year earlier and T$49.3 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totaled T$44.3 billion, up 23.4 percent a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on TSMC's website, see here ($1 = 29.0570 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

