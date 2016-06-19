FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Palfinger plans to buy Norway's TTS Group ASA
June 19, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Austria's Palfinger plans to buy Norway's TTS Group ASA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's Palfinger Group (PALF.VI) on Sunday said it intends to buy Norway's TTS Group ASA (TTSM.OL) for 5.60 Norwegian crowns ($0.67) per share, in a move that would put its marine business among the top three global ship equipment suppliers.

"Subject to a positive outcome of the due diligence audit, the offer would be made in agreement with the board of directors of TTS, and TTS would recommend its shareholders to accept the offer," Palfinger said in a statement.

($1 = 8.3341 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
