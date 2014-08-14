TUI AG still eyes IPO or sale of Hapag-Lloyd stake

BERLIN (Reuters) - TUI AG is still open to a sale or flotation of its stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd [HPLG.UL], its management said on Thursday.

“Whichever comes first at a decent price, we will go for it,” Chief Financial Officer Horst Baier told analysts after the group reported third-quarter results.

Hapag-Lloyd is merging with Chilean shipper Vapores VAP.SN. After the closing of the deal, expected in autumn, and a capital increase, in which TUI will not take part, TUI’s share of Hapag-Lloyd will fall to 13.9 percent.

TUI has long been looking to exit container shipping in order to focus fully on tourism.