a year ago
Tumi shareholders back Samsonite acquisition plan
July 13, 2016 / 1:57 AM / a year ago

Tumi shareholders back Samsonite acquisition plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A detail of a Samsonite bag is seen in a shop in downtown Rome, Italy March 4, 2016.Max Rossi

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc's TUMI.N said its shareholders have backed Samsonite International S.A.'s (1910.HK) planned acquisition of the company and that it expects the deal to be completed in the second half of the year.

Samsonite said in March that it would buy Tumi for $26.75 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing Tumi at $1.8 billion, part of expansion plans by the world's biggest luggage group to grab more of the luxury market.

The deal still needs to be approved by Samsonite shareholders.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

