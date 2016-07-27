FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Samsonite says shareholders back Tumi deal, completion in early August
July 27, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

Samsonite says shareholders back Tumi deal, completion in early August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Tumi is seen in a shop in downtown Rome, Italy March 4, 2016.Max Rossi

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Samsonite International S.A. (1910.HK) said its shareholders have approved its plan to buy luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc TUMI.N, as the world's biggest luggage group expands in the luxury market, and the $1.8 billion deal was expected to be completed in early August.

The announcement came weeks after New Jersey-based Tumi said its shareholders had backed Samsonite's planned acquisition of the company.

"By approving the transaction, they have helped to put Samsonite in a strong position to achieve its goal of becoming the leading global travel lifestyle company," Samsonite chief executive officer Ramesh Tainwala said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Samsonite said in March that it would buy Tumi for $26.75 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing Tumi at $1.8 billion. The Hong Kong-listed planned to expand Tumi's presence in Asia and Europe, while strengthening its business in North America.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
