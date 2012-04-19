FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tumi shares soar in market debut
April 19, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

Tumi shares soar in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tumi Holdings’ TUMI.N shares opened 44 percent above its offer price, a day after the luxury bags maker priced its shares above its intended range.

The company, which makes and sells high-end performance luggage and business cases and bags, had priced its offering of 18.8 million shares at $18, above its intended range of $15 to $17 each.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse acted as the representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

Shares of the company were trading at $26.12 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

