Tumi shares soar in market debut

(Reuters) - Tumi Holdings’ TUMI.N shares opened 44 percent above its offer price, a day after the luxury bags maker priced its shares above its intended range.

The company, which makes and sells high-end performance luggage and business cases and bags, had priced its offering of 18.8 million shares at $18, above its intended range of $15 to $17 each.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse acted as the representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

Shares of the company were trading at $26.12 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.